Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Familiar feel to Wollongong United's Illawarra Premier League cause

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 29 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in action: Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos is aiming for more success this season. Picture: Anna Warr

It's been a wild ride since Wollongong United defeated Woonona in the 2020 grand final, amid COVID lockdowns and the ongoing rainfall this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.