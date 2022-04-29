Illawarra Mercury
Home/Coronavirus

Over 6000 active COVID cases across Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 29 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As of Thursday, there were 4159 active cases of COVID in the Wollongong local government area, 1560 in Shellharbour, and 429 in Kiama.

Almost 4500 residents of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District tested positive for COVID-19 in a week, while four people died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.