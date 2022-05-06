Stroll to North Beach in North Wollongong

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Strongly appealing with its sleek contemporary finish, executive inclusions and peaceful resort vibe, this quality apartment will delight even the fussiest buyer.
Nestled on the second floor of a boutique complex, it presents proudly with polished timber floorboards through the living, dining and kitchen zone.
A fresh and functional design with open lounge/dining as well as north and east aspects in a security block of six stylish apartments.
There are air-conditioning units in the key rooms and a family-friendly full bath too.
A pleasant indoor/outdoor flow to a 32sqm balcony that has a leafy street outlook and is tailor-made for grand entertaining.
The smart kitchen has 40mm marble bench tops and a dishwasher while the spacious main bathroom is tiled floor-to-ceiling with a tub plus a separate shower.
Elegant master quarters with ensuite and air-conditioning for year-round comfort.
Features of the home include mirrored robes throughout, shutters and downlights, internal laundry and cage storage.
Steps to city bus and a short walk to the train station, beachside dining and Blue Mile walkway and cycleway.
If you would like to own this modern apartment in a such a prized location right on the beachfront, then don't delay but contact the real estate agent for an inspection.
