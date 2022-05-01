Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong and District Avicultural Society holds 2022 show in Bulli

Updated May 1 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:00am
About 750 of the finest canaries, budgies, finches and parrots were in Bulli on Saturday for the 73rd annual Wollongong and District Avicultural Society Show.

