Harry Lloyd scores hat-trick in Tarrawanna's Illawarra Premier League win over Corrimal

Updated May 1 2022 - 1:57am, first published April 30 2022 - 11:59pm
Get down: Corrimal goalkeeper Takomi Tomizawa dives for the ball in front of Tarrawanna's Jacob Gjorsevski. Picture: Rob Peet

Rising talent Harry Lloyd produced a blistering 14-minute, three-goal spree to ensure Tarrawanna overpowered Corrimal in Saturday's Illawarra Premier League clash at Ian McLennan Park.

