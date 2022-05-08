Voting early? All the times, parking and access details you need
Can't get to a polling booth on election day, May 21, 2022? Don't want to?
As of Monday, May 9, you don't have to - you can vote early.
The Australian Electoral Commission says, you can vote early - either in person or by post - if you:
- are outside the electorate where you are enrolled to vote
- are more than 8km from a polling place
- are travelling
- are unable to leave your workplace to vote
- are seriously ill, infirm or due to give birth shortly (or caring for someone who is)
- are a patient in hospital and can't vote at the hospital
- have religious beliefs that prevent you from attending a polling place
- are in prison serving a sentence of less than three years or otherwise detained
- are a silent elector
- have a reasonable fear for your safety.
Tick one of those boxes? And don't forget, voting is compulsory.
Check out where you can vote in the electorates covering the Illawarra - and, check out the accessibility as well as the parking arrangements at each pre-polling station.
Wollongong Salvation Army, 11 Burelli St, Wollongong
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place does not have unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is not on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is no seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance
- There is on-site parking available.
- There are 2 designated accessible parking space(s) available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Corrimal District Library & Community Centre, 15 Short St, Corrimal
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There are 4 designated accessible parking space(s) available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Warrawong Plaza: Kiosk 1 43-65 Cowper St, Warrawong
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place does not have unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is not on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is not level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is no seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance
- There is no on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is no vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, 93-109 Princes Hwy, Dapto
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is 3 designated accessible parking space(s) available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
This list may not be complete. Additional centres may be added as premises are confirmed.
Albion Park Centenary Hall, 108A Tongarra Rd, Albion Park
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is not on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, 93-109 Princes Hwy, Dapto
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is 3 designated accessible parking space(s) available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Warilla Senior Citizens Centre, Benaud Cres, Warilla
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Bowral Senior Citizens Hall, Corbett Gardens, Wingecarribee St, Bowral
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8am-8pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8am-8pm
- Friday, May 20: 8am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- he path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is no on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is no vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
This list may not be complete. Additional centres may be added as premises are confirmed.
Joyce Wheatley Community Centre, 107 Terralong St, Kiama
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is not on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Nowra Uniting Church, 29 Berry St, Nowra
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Worrigee Shopping Village, 1/60 Isa Rd, Worrigee
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is no vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Huskisson Community Centre, 17 Dent St, Huskisson
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is no seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance
- There is on-site parking available.
- There is no designated accessible parking available.
- There is no vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Ulladulla Civic Centre, 81B Princes Hwy, Ulladulla
This site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This polling place has unimpeded, step-free access to the building.
- The building entrance is on the same level as the travel path from the street.
- The path of travel to the building is level, firm, and obstacle free.
- There is seating or a rest area between the site boundary and the premises entrance.
- There is on-site parking available.
- There are 4 designated accessible parking space(s) available.
- There is vehicle access to a set-down/pick-up area.
Batemans Bay Community Centre, 2 Museum Pl, Batemans Bay
The site's opening hours are:
- Monday, May 9 - Friday, May 13: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14: 9am-4pm
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19: 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8:30am-6pm
- This list may not be complete. Additional centres may be added as premises are confirmed.
Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor.
Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor.
Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au