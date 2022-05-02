A man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a wheelie bin inside her Woonona unit 11 years ago allegedly told people he "bashed" her and put her in the bin, a jury has heard.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.