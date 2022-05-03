Live court reports as trial into death of Woonona woman continues

A man is facing trial for manslaughter, accused of killing his girlfriend 11 years ago and leaving her body in a wheelie bin in her Woonona unit.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
