Uniontown - May Day 2022

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:30am
Illawarra workers took to the streets of Wollongong on Saturday, April 30 as part of May Day, a worldwide celebration of workers' rights.

