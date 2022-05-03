Illawarra Mercury
Woonona manslaughter trial: David Bagster allegedly assaulted Valmai Jane Birch, jury told

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated May 3 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:15am
Valmai Jane Birch, who was known as Jane, died in March 2011. Her partner David Bagster is accused of her manslaughter.

A manslaughter trial jury has heard that Woonona woman Valmai Jane Birch was seen bruised "black and blue" the year before her death.

