Hot Property Illawarra: Deborah Hutton discusses plans for new home, region reacts to rate rise

"If I was a first home owner, I'd be concerned."
The interest rate rise dominated this week's headlines - you can read the Illawarra's reaction to the news and some advice for concerned home owners here.
There was a host of activity taking place throughout the region's property market during the past week. Check out some of our other top property stories below.
Due to soaring house prices during the pandemic, many people have investigated alternative ways to get into the property market.
This is among the topics television host Deborah Hutton sought to tackle with the new property program, Find Your Dream Home.
As part of an upcoming episode of the Foxtel program, Hutton visited three tiny homes to discover how living with less can be a dream come true.
This included the media personality visiting the tiny home of a Jamberoo couple and their two children, who during the episode say they wanted to "simplify their life".
We also spoke to Hutton about future plans for her recently purchased $5.6 million home at Wombarra.
"It's close to town, but it's like a village."
In this week's in-depth property suburb profile, we visit Cordeaux Heights, a location south-west of Wollongong.
We discover why families and businesses alike embrace its sense of community.
Although the speculation surrounding an interest rate rise may have deterred some prospective buyers last week, significant purchases were still made under the hammer.
This included a lifestyle property in the tightly held rural area of Foxground, near Gerringong, selling for $3,850,000 - $150,000 below the reserve price.
Also, as we look to this weekend, a host of interesting properties are scheduled to go to auction.
This includes two Illawarra homes which have been in their respective families for several decades each.
Find out more by reading our weekly Illawarra auction preview.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
