Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said another cracking good week and weekend's fishing has passed with some excellent fish about.
There was some mighty snapper fishing last weekend, with some solid fish caught, mostly in last Sunday's perfect sea conditions, some reaching 90-centimetres plus.
These bigger reds were caught on both the inshore shallower reefs and in the deep from around 30 fathoms range, such were the still conditions.
There were beautiful, clean snapper just shy of six kilograms that graced the Bellambi ramp cleaning tables with much the same at Port Kembla and even a few off Kiama.
Those who chose to fish the afternoons did well in shallower reefs while anchoring, running a burley trail and using fresh strip baits of frigate mackerel and mack tuna.
Both these species of pelagics were in near-plague proportions, were feeding on small whitebait-sized juvenile glassies near smelt size.
Those in the know took the opportunity to fill their bait storage with heaps of fillets for coming trips.
Still, plenty of kingfish action is to be had around the islands and the northern ledges, with some fish caught topping 10kg.
Port Islands still had plenty of decent-sized fish around them with all the islands holding stocks.
It was just up to you to find them and work out the best way to target them.
Stickbaits achieved best results, while some were downrigging and others jigging hard.
Up off the northern ledges, trolling small skirts, bibbed lures and live baits was key to getting the bite, with some big fish taken along the red wall just north of Sea Cliff Bridge.
Beaches and rocks continued to fire for a wide variety of fish from kings to frigates, salmon and tailor, bream and whiting and some monster drummer moving in and along rock ledges.
Peeled prawns did the damage on drummer, bream and trevally form the stones, with metal slugs and stickbaits sorting out the kings, tailor and frigates. Same story off the beaches.
Fishcare fishing mentors are required, so if you've got a passion for fishing, a love of teaching and awareness of the importance of protecting our aquatic habitat, then DPI Fisheries need you.
Their long-running and highly-popular Fishcare Volunteer Program is seeking enthusiastic people aged 18 plus who are keen to help teach the next generation the joy of fishing and caring for the environment. Some regions also utilise Fishcare boats to undertake 'on the water' advisory.
Fishcare volunteers play a vital role promoting sustainable recreational fishing, informing anglers and general public about the rules and values of responsible fishing.
NSW applicants are encouraged and training will be undertaken locally - all costs are covered.
Follow the link to apply - https://bit.ly/37ZjNwd.
With recent breaks in weather and reports of increased seasonal pelagic species, NSW DPI is reminding anglers not to use "breakaway" floats such as polystyrene foam and balloons as these contribute to marine litter.
Balloons cause pollution problems as they can persist in the environment for many months and harm wildlife that attempt to eat them.
Some balloons are biodegradable, but view this article providing information on the extended period of time balloons take to degrade: https://bit.ly/2ZjY1M3
Using purpose-designed floats is best practice if you're using live or dead baits for species like mackerel, tuna, kingfish, marlin and sharks.
Perhaps you have made your own floats from corks or balsa- care to share ? More info: https://bit.ly/2OVE7kB
The combined ANSA (Sportfishing) NSW delegates meeting, AGM and presentation night are scheduled for Saturday, August 27.
Previously, COVID-19 forced all meetings to be zoomed, with awards and presentations posted on Facebook.
This year the delegates meeting, AGM and presentation night will be conducted at the South Sydney AFA clubhouse venue in Chifley.
In light of ongoing health issues, the ANSA committee has requested input from member clubs for their preferred arrangements.
Is the preference face-to-face or zoom meetings and a sit-down dinner with virtual presentation as in past years?
There may still be some public reluctance to travel and gather for events but the thought of reverting back to "situation normal" is favourable. However, ANSA need the clubs' thoughts and support to host these events.
Please respond by Friday, May 13 to the State Secretary on 0417 491 868, jgred@bigpond.com or go to www.ansansw.com.au
