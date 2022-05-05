The old saying "there's no place like home" rings true for coach Luke Wilkshire as the Wolves prepare to return to their den on Friday night.
The side has spent the majority of this NSW National Premier League season on the road and can't wait to return to WIN Stadium to tackle Blacktown City.
It shapes as a crucial clash for the Wolves, who sit in ninth spot on the ladder. However, Wilkshire's men will be full of confidence after kicking off their 2022 Australia Cup campaign with a 6-2 win over NPL 4 team Western Rage earlier this week.
Victory was set up by a hat-trick of goals from Nico Duarte, who was among a sprinkling of youth to impress during the game.
"We had a lot of changes and opportunities for some of the younger boys knocking on the door, and they did what they had to do which was get us through to the next round," Wilkshire said.
"Nico obviously scored three goals, but I still think he's got more in him and young Ryan Mrvcic at left back had a good solid game. Again, it was a very young squad out there against a team that was physical and up for the game. But they held their own and did well.
"It's a quick turnaround between games, but it's always good to be back home. It's been unprecedented with the rain and the scheduling. But thankfully we were able to rest up a few of the senior boys because Blacktown are always a tough opponent. There's no easy game in this league. But for me, it's about us being at our best for 90 minutes. If we can do that, we can beat anyone in this league."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
