In 1916 two lifelong friends left Wollongong for the battlefields of France.
Within a year, both Matthew Tubman and James Dobing were killed.
If you looked for evidence of their service on the Wollongong cenotaph, however, you would only find Matthew's name.
James is one of many Australians whose service is not memorialised at any of our Anzac Day landmarks.
The quest to find out why leads to more questions - what counts as a war memorial? And who made them?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a town in Australia without one, but they look nothing alike.
Cenotaphs, statues, archways, memorial walls, town halls and even hospitals, most of us think whatever shape they come in, they're an immutable record of local citizens who served, or died, in conflict.
But we are wrong.
Head of military history at the Australian War Memorial and Wollongong local, Dr Karl James, said war memorials weren't erected by a government body or a service organisation like the RSL.
"Memorials were often built by families who had lost sons and husbands in the First or Second World War," he said.
"There was no regulatory authority or guide to what they should look like, or who they should commemorate, and that's what makes them interesting."
Because the memorials were often built by families or small groups within a community, people had to opt-in if they wanted their family member memorialised.
Without the internet or centralised records, builders had to rely on the knowledge and honesty of their community.
Names could be transcribed incorrectly or forgotten.
In areas like Wollongong which attracted many Australian and international migrants to work in the steelworks or coal mines, those who served might not have left anyone behind to champion their name.
"The first memorials were erected after the Boer War (1899-1902) - back then you would never even have thought that someone's service records would become publicly available," Dr James said.
"Spelling changed between generations too - back then it didn't need to be done formally.
"Someone might be known locally by a middle name or nicknames - how could you fact check it at the time?
"The resources we have now were unimaginable 80 years ago, so it's no surprise there were errors, intentional or unintentional."
Race and class also shaped who made the list - and who didn't.
"Indigenous or migrant Australians were often left out because the groups forming the war memorials were most often white, middle-class Australians.
"It's a human endeavour, and they reflect a particular time in a community."
For those who worry their family member may have been forgotten, there is an ongoing effort to preserve the names of those who served.
Dr James said all World War I service records had now been digitised by the National Archives of Australia, and can be found online.
They are currently working on records from World War II, and the Department of Veterans Affairs has a nominal roll for WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
For those who died in action, a search on Commonwealth War Graves can show where they are buried and where they are commemorated.
In the commemorative area at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra the names of more than 102,000 Australians who died during or as a result of serving their country in conflicts since 1885 are inscribed.
Even that is an ongoing job, Dr James said.
"We're still revising that - it can be as simple as someone's handwriting 100 years ago being illegible, or papers literally falling through the cracks," he said.
With today's resources it's a much more manageable job.
If your loved one isn't on the local cenotaph, Dr James said one of the beautiful things about the informal nature of Australia's war memorials is that you have the option to create one yourself.
"Subject to council approval of course - but you could put one up in your own backyard," he said.
"There are so many different ways we can commemorate and reflect on military service.
"Through social media and research publications people can tell the stories of themselves or their loved ones who served, and connect with other descendants and like-minded individuals.
"It's a much more active and engaged form of commemoration."
It's this type of commemoration that ensures the names of men like James Dobing are not forgotten.
