He's had one false start, but Sam Goodman says he's ready to make up for lost time when he fights Japan's Fumiya Fuse next week.
Advertisement
The super bantamweight (55kg) world title bout was set to take place in April, but a cut about Goodman's eye forced organisers to postpone the fight.
However, the delay could end up working in Goodman's favour, after their fight was recently added to the undercard for Paul Gallen's showdown with Kris Terzievski in Newcastle on Wednesday night.
It is set to be a stacked card with Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside and rising star Nikita Tszyu - brother of Tim - also in action on the pay-per-view televised event, but the Albion Park product insists he won't be overawed by the occasion.
"It's another big opportunity on another really good card. My last three fights have been on Main Event, so it's nothing too new," Goodman told the Mercury.
"I know what to expect, I've done it all before, so I've just got to get in there and I've got a fight to win. I've got a good opponent coming from Japan, but it's more about knowing what I need to do and what I bring to the ring. As long as I do that, and fight to the best of my ability, I believe I'll get the win."
Tokyo's Fuse arrives in Australia boasting an 11-1 professional fight record. However, Goodman remains full of confidence ahead of the bout, with the 23-year-old currently a perfect 10-0, and his record including six KOs.
He will defend his newly-minted WBO Oriental strap at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which he secured with a sixth-round stoppage of Filipino veteran Richie Mepranum last December in Sydney.
"He's [Fuse] a southpaw and he's got a few little tricks, but I think I'll be able to pull him apart during the early rounds and put the pace on him," Goodman said.
"Once he starts to feel that pace and that pressure, I think he'll break during those middle rounds."
Goodman and Fuse were originally set to fight on April 6 in Sydney, however, the bout was delayed after the Illawarra slugger suffered a cut over the eye while sparring.
While he wasn't fight-ready, Goodman continued to train, and is more than ready to return to the ring.
"The cut meant that I wasn't allowed to fight because I still had the stitches in my face. It is what it is, it's part of the sport," he said.
"But the cut's all healed up now, it feels really good so there shouldn't be any issues. I've been back doing contract and sparring for a few weeks now. If the fight was next week, I'd be ready. I'm so keen and I'm ready to scrap."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.