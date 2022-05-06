Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Lions happy to embrace battle against AFL South Coast powerhouse

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKING HARD: Lions player Saxon Forrest . Picture: Anna Warr

It's a tough initiation to the 2022 season, but coach William Judd says his Lions are eager to test themselves as they prepare to face another AFL South Coast powerhouse on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.