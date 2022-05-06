It's a tough initiation to the 2022 season, but coach William Judd says his Lions are eager to test themselves as they prepare to face another AFL South Coast powerhouse on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Lions lost by more than 100 points to 2020 grand finalists the Bulldogs in their first game a fortnight ago, and the next task doesn't get any easier: hosting 2020 premiers Figtree.
"They have been one of the benchmarks and were the last premiers when we had a full season. So we a good test against the Dogs in round one, and back it up with another good test this week. A few returning players will help bring a bit more experience, but I will continue to blood a bit of youth. We look forward to it," Judd said.
"I'd much rather play the top of the competition early, because it gives us an idea of where we're at and how they're tracking too."
In the other Men's Premier Division games, the Tigers hosts the Bulldogs and the Suns tackle the Power.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.