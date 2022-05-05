A coalition of domestic, family and sexual violence recovery services and survivor advocates from across Australia.wants more funds for trauma recovery - particularly for kids.
Rosie Batty launched the Australian Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Recovery Alliance on Thursday.
Ms Batty said the conversation around family violence in Australia has progressed, but there's still work to do.
"It's no longer the dirty little secret behind closed doors," she said.
"The conversation has certainly changed in my time as an advocate, and that's really encouraging.
"But we don't really recognise that after the crisis is over life doesn't snap back to normality.
"Recovery is crucial to help victims transition into fully meaningful lives without the grip of trauma."
Women and children are profoundly affected by domestic violence in Australia.
One woman a week dies at the hands of her partner.
In addition to being victims of violence and homicide directly, children often witness violence in the home, which profoundly affects their brain development.
"Children who have experienced violence and trauma are far more likely to grow up and find themselves as victims or becoming perpetrators," Ms Batty said.
"We haven't recognised children in their own right, and that's why I'm involved.
"Recovery is part of the solution, because recovery is a form of prevention."
Ms Batty became a campaigner in 2014, after her 11-year-old son Luke was murdered by his father, Greg Anderson.
She was the National Australia Day Council's Australian of the Year in 2015.
