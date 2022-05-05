It's been a roller-coaster fortnight for the Hawks, but acting president Mat Campbell has assured fans the club remains well placed for future success.
Campbell stepped into the role following the sudden departure of Dorry Kordahi - the figurehead of the new ownership during the club's rebuild - about two weeks ago. The move occurred just before the NBL semi-finals, where Illawarra was knocked out in straight sets by Sydney. On Wednesday, coach Brian Goorjian announced he was stepping away from his position, with assistant Jacob Jackomas jumping into the cauldron.
Despite a lot of recent on-and-off court change, Campbell said the Hawks remained in safe hands.
"I think now is the time to build on the foundation that's been set, and establish ourselves as a powerhouse in the league moving forward," Campbell said.
"The pieces are starting to fall into place within the club, and we've got to continue to improve in areas, but our future is definitely looking bright."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
