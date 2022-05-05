Outgoing Illawarra coach Brian Goorjian has dropped the biggest hint about his future, saying that he "will definitely be coaching next year".
Goorjian stood down from the role on Wednesday, sparking speculation that the veteran mentor had been approached by a number of overseas clubs.
Uncertainty had circled his future in recent weeks before he decided to step away from the position following Illawarra's second semi-final loss to arch-rivals the Kings in Sydney on Sunday.
Goorjian will remain involved with the Hawks in an advisory role to support incoming coach Jacob Jackomas, while the 68-year-old will coach the Boomers at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.
But what looms on the horizon for Goorj?
"A lot of things were said afterwards that I'm tired and old but, rest assured, my engine is at a 100 miles an hour and I will definitely be coaching next year. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead and what I'll be doing, and where I'll be coaching," Goorjian said on Thursday.
"But I want everyone to understand that I'm committed to this. I love this team and I love this community, and any manner that I can help this organisation, I will - and I'll be putting my energy towards that.
"But I will be coaching and I'll be spending time here whenever I'm not."
Rest assured, my engine is at a 100 miles an hour.- - Brian Goorjian
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
