Wollongong industry, academia team up to tackle decarbonisation

An all-Wollongong team of industry and researchers will tackle one of the trickiest challenges in getting to net zero: decarbonising the steel industry.
The collaboration between the University of Wollongong and BlueScope Steel was first revealed yesterday by Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor, who announced the $924,784 in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) for the study.
Further details released today show the project will investigate an array of technologies to find the most economically feasible pathway to low-carbon steel.
UOW Steel Research Hub Director Dr Paul Zulli said the research, with the assistance of the Future Fuels CRC, would target solutions that can be deployed at the Port Kembla steelworks to achieve net zero steelmaking by 2050.
"This exciting collaborative project is a unique opportunity to support this vision, through research involving site-specific evaluations of all potential emission reduction opportunities at Port Kembla Steel Works, and pilot-scale test work of biochar pneumatic conveying," he said.
"The findings should point to potentially transformative economic and abatement impacts."
While zero emissions solutions existing in many other polluting sectors and in some cases are more economically viable than their carbon-powered alternatives, such as in energy and transport, steel making is one of the few industries where no viable alternative exists yet, said ARENA CEO Darren Miller.
"More than seven per cent of the world's emissions come from steelmaking and these emissions have proven difficult to abate," he said.
While hydrogen has been trialled in plants overseas, it has yet to be deployed at the scale required to transition steelmaking at a site like the Port Kembla steelworks. Notwithstanding this, Mr Miller said the industry needed to tackle the decarbonisation challenge.
"To meet our net zero targets, Australia needs to reduce emissions from the iron ore mining sector and steel industry," he said.
"We're pleased to be partnering with an Australian company motivated to solve this decarbonisation challenge."
The research project will explore technologies including the use of renewable hydrogen. UOW Energy Futures Network Director Ty Christopher said the university already had experience with hydrogen that could be deployed to achieve low-emission steel.
"UOW has demonstrated the ability to develop and commercialise innovative energy solutions, such as the Hysata hydrogen production technology spun out of the University," he said.
"The application of the Hysata hydrogen electrolyser technology to industry has the potential to significantly shift the economics of green hydrogen production, bringing the $2/kg target within reach."
If hydrogen, produced from renewable energy sources, can be made for under $2/kg then it becomes competitive with traditional energy sources.
The collaborative research project will run for 13 months and is budgeted at $1.8 million, including direct and in-kind contributions from ARENA, UOW, BlueScope and the Future Fuels CRC.
