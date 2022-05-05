Illawarra Mercury
Anthony Walker has avoided jail after yelling a tirade of abuse at staff in Bellambi Bunnings

Updated May 5 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
Banned: Anthony Walker was convicted in Wollongong Court after yelling abuse at Bunnings Bellambi staff last year. Picture: John Veage

A Koonawarra man who is now banned from all Bunnings stores, according to court documents, avoided jail time on Thursday, admitting he unleashed a tirade of abuse against the Bellambi hardware store staff.

