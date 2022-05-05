A Koonawarra man who is now banned from all Bunnings stores, according to court documents, avoided jail time on Thursday, admitting he unleashed a tirade of abuse against the Bellambi hardware store staff.
Anthony Walker, 33, pleaded guilty in Wollongong Court to intimidation, using offensive language in/near a public place and stealing.
Court documents reveal Walker entered Bunnings Warehouse Bellambi on June 17 last year.
He placed a number of items in a trolley and attempted to walk past the service desk without paying, before he was stopped by an employee and put the items back.
A manager found Walker, who was still walking around the warehouse with a trolley, and asked if he needed a hand.
After swearing at the Bunnings workers, Walker tried again to leave without paying.
Walker intentionally knocked paint rollers onto the floor, called the store manager a "dog", and threatened to kill them if they came near him.
The police were called and Walker was taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Walker was also convicted on Thursday of goods in personal custody suspected stolen, relating to a separate incident.
Police found him on July 8 last year at Dapto train station wearing a $339 Harvey Davidson Motorcycle jacket with the price label still attached.
Court documents note that a motorcycle store in Fairy Meadow was missing a jacket of the same type and size.
The court heard that Walker is managing ongoing substance abuse issues and regretted the incident.
He is also trying to care for his parents, who have medical issues, his defence lawyer said.
"He has a lot of pro-social support in the community," she said and noted he had gone ten months without offending.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted that Walker had a medium to high risk of reoffending, and "a very problematic criminal history".
Magistrate Fleming sentenced Walker to a nine-month community corrections order.
Walker was apologetic when he faced the court.
"It was disgusting what I said on the day," Walker said.
"There would have been parents there who would have been mortified."
"I apologise for everything."
