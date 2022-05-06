Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Your chance to be part of Wollongong's biggest event

By Stu Taggart
May 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What are you waiting for?: Register now to join the Wollongong 22 volunteer team - applications close Wednesday, May 25: wollongong2022.com.au

The Sydney 2000 Olympic Games created so many iconic memories for our country - from Cathy Freeman lighting the Olympic cauldron and winning gold in the 400m, to the rise of a 17-year-old Ian Thorpe who won three gold and two silver in his first Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.