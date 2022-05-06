The Sydney 2000 Olympic Games created so many iconic memories for our country - from Cathy Freeman lighting the Olympic cauldron and winning gold in the 400m, to the rise of a 17-year-old Ian Thorpe who won three gold and two silver in his first Games.
Yet, when those who attended Sydney 2000 from all over the world think of the Games, they remember Team Sydney; the 40,000-strong "Games Force" of volunteers who were the face of our nation, warmly welcoming and assisting visitors to make their Australian experience unforgettable for all the right reasons.
So powerful was the camaraderie of the event's volunteer workforce that 22 years later the Spirit of Sydney social club remains connected and active. Sydney 2000 volunteers made friends and memories for life - both for their volunteer colleagues, and the international visitors they welcomed.
Now it's our turn, Wollongong, to turn on that same smile and embrace the team spirit as we are officially taking applications for volunteers to be involved with the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Last week we launched the call-out for 1500 enthusiastic, friendly and professional people to join us in Wollongong's Olympic moment and represent Wollongong to the world.
With the support of Wilson Asset Management, who were announced last week as an Official Partner of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and the key supporter of the Wollongong 2022 Volunteer Program, we want to give our whole community the opportunity to make a difference, and create a legacy for our city.
Since applications opened, we have been blown away by the excitement and engagement from so many community members.
At the launch we heard from Wollongong Rotary legend, Dorothy "Dot" Hennessy OAM, who spoke about the pride that comes with volunteering and representing your city, and how the passion of our community is a gift we can give visitors from near and far.
We are privileged to have experienced community leaders like Dot among us who can share their knowledge and expertise, and inspire the next generation of volunteers who will be instrumental in facilitating the events and activities that will keep Wollongong thriving in future.
The Disability Trust were also part of the launch, reinforcing our commitment to deliver an event that authentically celebrates diversity and inclusivity.
Acting Chief Operating Officer Carol Berry spoke about the passionate sport-loving community The Disability Trust engages with every day, and the enthusiasm and unique value this network can bring to the event. This is the perfect platform to showcase Wollongong's dedication to creating equal opportunities for all.
We met Matthew McMaugh, a 31-year-old Wollongong local who participates in a range of sporting activities through The Disability Trust and is a true cycling fan at heart. Matthew rides his bike throughout the northern beaches of Wollongong several times a week and is excited about the chance to be involved behind-the-scenes of this major international event.
The opportunity to host a World Championship event is rare. In fact, this is only the 10th time the UCI Road World Championships will be held outside Europe in 101 years, and this will be the largest event in Wollongong's history! That's why we don't want anyone to miss out on the chance to be involved, and say for years to come that you were part of it.
Are we welcoming people who know very little about cycling? Absolutely!
And what about those who haven't been involved in a major event before? For sure - this is a great way to build your volunteering experience.
Whatever your area of interest or level of experience, we've got a role for you. By joining our volunteer team you'll not only get an exclusive Wollongong 2022 uniform, you'll receive formal training with event professionals who will show you the ropes. It's fascinating to get under the hood of a huge international sporting event and learn about how "the show" comes together.
To be eligible for the Wollongong 2022 Volunteer Program, you must be aged 18 and over, be available for multiple shifts across the event period and be up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination as per NSW government advice.
You can apply as an individual, or as a team through your community group, club, association or company.
By registering as a team you'll have the chance to share the experience and work together, leveraging your existing relationships and ways of working. It's a great team-building opportunity too, and will provide a new environment for problem-solving, leadership development and teamwork. We'd love to see groups of 10-50 people registering, building that team spirit and camaraderie among our volunteer team early!
And what will you be doing? There's a huge range of roles and opportunities that our volunteers will be involved with.
We'll be deploying volunteers across six areas: sport services, event support, media and broadcast operations, transport and fleet services, welcome and hosting and people operations. Each offers a different perspective on the event - some focused on the on-course action and elite athletes, others supporting thousands of visitors to Wollongong including spectators and media - and each calling for different skills.
If you're eager to get up close to the race, why not register to be a course marshal? As part of the sport services team, you would have a post along the course to advise athletes, community members and spectators about navigating the race - and the city - safely and efficiently. There's no more front row experience than this, and it's a critical and highly respected role among sport events of this nature.
With the world's attention turning to our city in just a few months, you might think that the focus is on showcasing Wollongong's beautiful beaches, the dramatic escarpment, the dual lighthouses or the cultural and industrial history of the region.
But there's something even more special about Wollongong, and that's you.
Wollongong's defining attribute is its people and the strong sense of community that thrives across the city - and we can't wait to see that shine through Team Wollongong 2022.
What are you waiting for?: Register now to join the Wollongong 22 volunteer team - applications close Wednesday, May 25: wollongong2022.com.au
