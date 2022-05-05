Greens call for Dendrobium mine expansion to be scrapped

Greens candidate for Cunningham Dylan Green has called for the federal government to intervene to prevent the proposed expansion of the Dendrobium coal mine going ahead.
South32 released an updated Environmental Impact Statement for the mine expansion project on Wednesday, showing the mine's longwall footprint reduced by 60 per cent, among other changes designed to limit the mine's impact on the water catchment above and damage to Aboriginal cultural sites.
Mr Green said the federal government needed to act quickly, before the project is underway.
"The federal government can prevent renewals or expansions of coal mines, overriding states if necessary," he said.
"I made a submission in 2020 against the expansion of Dendrobium, and if I am the next member for Cunningham, I will push the federal government to stop this proposed mine expansion."
The Greens federally have taken to the election a policy of no new coal mines and no expansions of existing coal mines, but have said that those who have to change jobs would have their pay guaranteed.
Labor has indicated its support for the Dendrobium mine expansion to go ahead, should it receive approval from the NSW planning minister.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the revised plan was "much improved" since the project was rejected by the Independent Planning Commission in 2021.
"South 32 in this instance has put forward a proposal that they believe stacks up environmentally and commercially, and it should go through the NSW Government's assessment process," he said.
Mr Scully said that NSW Labor would like to see an independent assessment undertaken and that assessment be publicly available.
"The NSW Government should stick to those commitments from [former planning Minister] Rob Stokes around a transparent process in making any determination."
Federal MP for Whitlam Stephen Jones said that until there was a viable alternative to using coal in steelmaking, having a local supply of coking coal, such as the Dendrobium mine, would be essential for the Port Kembla steelworks.
"At the moment there is one steel plant in the world that is [making] emissions-free steel in Sweden," he said. "They make as much steel in one year as we make in about an hour here in Port Kembla."
Mr Jones rubbished claims that closing down the mine would not have knock on effects.
"If you do that we're effectively saying to the steelworks you're on your own and I'm not putting my hand up for that."
Unions have also supported the mine extension, with local Mining and Energy Union secretary Andy Davey saying the project had the backing of workers.
"We believe South32's revised proposal addresses community concerns so the mine can continue to sustain local families for years to come," he said. "We strongly urge the NSW Government to back the Dendrobium extension."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide.
