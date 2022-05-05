Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Greens call for Dendrobium mine expansion to be scrapped

Glen Humphries
Connor Pearce
By Glen Humphries, and Connor Pearce
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No coal: Greens candidate for Cunningham Dylan Green (centre) with NSW senate candidate David Shoebridge and leader Adam Bandt said the federal government should intervene to stop the Dendrobium mine expansion. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Greens candidate for Cunningham Dylan Green has called for the federal government to intervene to prevent the proposed expansion of the Dendrobium coal mine going ahead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.