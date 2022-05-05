Why you're hearing extra freight trains on the Illawarra line

For the past month, eagle-eyed residents along the South Coast rail corridor would have noticed additional freight trains travelling up and down the rail line.
As roads flooded and cliff faces saw rockfalls, out the back of Dombarton a hill gave way, rendering the Moss Vale - Unanderra rail line impassable.
The section of track is managed by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), and is critical for freight travelling to and from Port Kembla.
Once crews were able to assess the site, the initial estimation of when the line would reopened was two weeks.
But further geotechnical investigations found that there was a significant risk that the hillside would continue to move, making a more extensive closure required, an ARTC spokesperson said.
"Repair works are ongoing and it is expected that the line will remain closed for approximately four months to allow this work to occur," the spokesperson said.
In lieu of the connection between the southern highlands and the Illawarra, freight trains travelling to and from Port Kembla have had to find an alternative route.
With the South Coast and Illawarra line having re-opened after a similar landslip led to major repairs in mid April, additional freight trains have been taking the long way around, travelling to Sydney before heading else in NSW or interstate.
"ARTC is working closely with the impacted groups and Sydney Trains who are providing pathways via the Illawarra line to enable additional passage of freight," the ARTC spokesperson said.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the agency was able to massage the timetable slightly to fit the extra services in.
"Sydney Trains tweaked the existing passenger timetable to accommodate those freight paths," the spokesperson said. "Some services have been adjusted, but by no more than five minutes."
Finding extra slots, or paths, for the freight trains to run is tricky on the crowded Sydney network, and with passenger trains taking priority over freight, freight trains are usually allocated times to run on the line outside of the peak periods, this had to change due to the current circumstances.
"Flexibility has been provided to operate up to four freight services per day during shoulder peak hour periods, a time in which traditionally, freight services don't tend to operate," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
To get trains back on their usual schedule, the ARTC spokesperson said engineers are coming up with unique solutions.
"ARTC are exploring all potential options to restore the line, including a potential bridge that would enable trains to travel over the affected area."
