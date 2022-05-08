Thirroul choke point could put lives at risk

Thirroul became a suburb of Wollongong in 2005 yet remains isolated by single road access. Is it not time for our actual merger into Wollongong? This is a difficult problem with a unique geographical situation that has evolved over a long period of time. It appears that recent changes to state electoral boundaries have led to political need for a rushed solution but really, given the events of the last few years, don't we need a public review into transport in the Northern Illawarra?

