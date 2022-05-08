Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Thirroul choke point could put lives at risk

May 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Your fine paper recently reported that Transport for NSW will go back to the drawing boards to carry out a strategic investigation into widening Thirroul Railway Bridge. I would just like to point out that this will not fix the primary constraint of being virtually the last significant choke point in the City of Wollongong.

