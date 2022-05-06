Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kookaburras tour to New Zealand on hold as Black Sticks struck down by COVID

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 6 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grounded: Blake Govers and the Kookaburras have seen their New Zealand series postponed due to COVID. Picture: Hockey Australia

Albion Park's Blake Govers spent the week counting down the days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.