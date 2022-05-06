Albion Park's Blake Govers spent the week counting down the days.
Holed up with COVID, the Kookaburras star was racing the clock to be out of isolation to travel to New Zealand for his side's upcoming series with the Black Sticks.
In the end, the decision was taken out of his hands. A coronavirus outbreak within the New Zealand camp has seen the tour postponed until the end of May, where Govers will hopefully be COVID free.
The Australian women's team, featuring Gerringong's Grace Stewart, will still travel across the Tasman for a four-game series starting Tuesday.
With a Women's World Cup in July followed by the Commonwealth Games later in the month, the series shapes as crucial for both the Kookaburras' and Hockeyroos' preparations for the major tournaments.
"We have played them a lot, but the New Zealand squad has changed dramatically since the Olympics," Govers said. "This series will give us a good insight into where we're at.
"It's not the same New Zealand we've played lately, so it will be quality competition. It's an exciting tour and getting out of Australia will be awesome. It's good preparation before the Commonwealth Games."
After months of internal games, the Kookaburras returned to international competition against Malaysia in April. Australia were dominant, not conceding a goal in a 4-0 series win.
Govers starred throughout the opening two matches, scoring twice in the second, before he was forced into COVID isolation.
That left him stranded on 99 international goals, the Albion Park talent determined to crack triple figures as soon as possible.
"It was only recently where I embraced the pressure of scoring and if I'm scoring a lot, it's benefiting the team," Govers said. "That's my job for the team, to score goals.
"Now I take it as a badge of honour, I try to live with those expectations and be the guy that scores goals.
"Ideally I'll get back to a goal a game in the near future. Now I'm more mature, I have the confidence to take penalty corners and put myself in that position."
Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie was also among the Kookaburras' best in a series they dominated from the outset.
Despite the results on the scoreboard, the side recognises there is still plenty of work to be done before the Commonwealth Games.
"The way we were training, I thought we were going to get a better result against Malaysia," Govers said.
"We're world No. 1, they're No.10, we kept them scoreless, but we still want to get better. We could have scored more goals, could've played better. We're not content and happy with that, we have capacity to improve."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
