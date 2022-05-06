How to raise happy kids Advertising Feature

Best start: The First 2000 Days Project shows that what your child experiences in the first 2000 days of their life is the most accurate predictor of their future health, happiness and prosperity. Graphics: Cassis Collins - cassandrecollins.com

Ask any carer, parent (or parent to be), what they most wish for their child and they will usually list the following:



Happiness - Becoming a well-adjusted adult

Health - Reduced chance of disease in later life

Mental Health - The ability to navigate life's (inevitable) hurdles

Success - The best educational and career outcomes

Secure Relationships - An ability to connect, bond and love

Now through the lllawarra Shoalhaven Community First 2000 Days Project they are sharing powerful, transformative information that is proven to give children the best shot of all of this.



This is to inform you - not alarm you, but there is a window.

What you do in the first 2000 days of a child's life, predicts the quality of the rest of their life.

The key information shared in this article, is a result of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Community First 2000 Days Project.



This is a joint project between the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, the Illawarra Rotary Clubs of Corrimal, Fairy Meadow, Dapto and Kiama and local agencies.

"This aim of the project is to relay to our community the key messages under NSW Health's First 2000 days Framework. Working together with Rotary connecting health professionals and local agencies we can get the key messages out to our community," said Julie Collareda from the Rotary Club of Dapto.



"Not enough parents and carers know about the importance of the first 2000 days and what we can do to help our children. The evidence base behind this project, tells us this; what an under five-year-old is exposed to and how they are engaged with, predicts how well they thrive in later life."

Important: Read to your baby and young child.

So, what is most important for babies and young children?

A secure attachment to a caregiver

A safe home environment free of ongoing 'toxic stress' factors e.g. domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction, poverty or untreated mental health issues

Play, sing, love, talk and read to your baby and young child

A high-quality early education service before the age of five



In summary, what your child experiences in the first 2000 days of their life, is the most accurate predictor of their future health, happiness, and prosperity.



"We hope we can inspire more of the simple things that make a HUGE difference," Julie said.



Find out more about the project and what is available to support families by visiting daptorotary.com.au

