Stunning seaside location in Kiama

Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Offered to market for the first time in 70 years, here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure this delightful, well-maintained cottage in a highly sought-after position.
It is right in the heart of Kiama and boasting stunning views stretching from the harbour around to Saddleback Mountain and beyond.
Built circa 1910 and lovingly held by the Best family for almost a century, 43 Pheasant Point Drive is ready to create new cherished memories for the lucky purchaser.
Located in one of Kiama's most prestigious streets, its charming facade is well known to locals, perched on the hill just north of the terrace houses and in easy walking distance to everything this beautiful seaside town has to offer.
With three bedrooms featuring built-in robes, two bathrooms, two generous living spaces, large garage plus additional workshop, low maintenance yard and a sunny elevated position, there is so much here to fall in love with.
It is ideal whether you're seeking a private weekender, holiday rental opportunity, or planning to retire and take full advantage of the relaxing coastal lifestyle.
Kiama's picturesque harbour, ocean pool, Bombo Beach, Hindmarsh Park, restaurants and cafes are all just a 500m stroll from your front door, while the iconic lighthouse, blowhole, showground, sports fields, tennis courts, town centre and public transport are all within a 1km radius.
Looking for a sea change? Less than 90 minutes south of Sydney, Kiama makes for the perfect weekend escape or retirement option.
We invite you to step inside this welcoming home in one of Kiama's most exclusive locations, combining the convenience of in-town living with an elevated view overlooking the ocean to the east and the mountains to the south.
Opportunities to purchase in this position are extremely rare - don't miss out!
