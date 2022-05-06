Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UoW student Eve Walker explains the trauma and pain of alopecia

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eve, 19, who grew up in Sanctuary Point and moved to Wollongong to pursue a psychology degree this year, has shared her experience with alopecia, psoriasis and other conditions. Pictures: supplied.

Entering her first year of study at the University of Wollongong, Eve Walker envisioned she would be focusing on studying, swimming, and socialising with new friends.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.