Get revved up - the Shitbox Rally will depart Flagstaff Hill on Saturday morning.
Participants are challenged to drive a car worth no more than $1000 from Wollongong to Mackay, with all funds raised going to the Cancer Council.
Advertisement
Kembla Grange mother and son Tammie Dron and Damien Niccolini will make the trip in honour of her father, who died of stomach cancer.
The event is as much a celebration as it is a fundraiser, with participants enthusiastically decorating their "shitboxes".
Spokesperson for the rally Katherin Ferris said despite the name it was a family-friendly event, and anyon keen to attend the launch would be enthusiastically welcomed.
"We have a Bluey car and an old ambulance that's now a 'funbulance'," she said.
"Everyone has put in so much effort with costumes and decorations, it would be fabulous to start the rally with lots of smiling faces."
Cars will begin to arrive at the lighthouse from about 7am tomorrow morning, and plan to begin their journey between 8.30am and 9am.
More than 200 cars will take part.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.