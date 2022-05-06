Illawarrariors hopefuls put on notice as season finally arrives

Illawarra representative coach Sean Barrett has declared players must perform for their clubs if they hope to gain selection for next month's Country Championships.
After a series of false starts, the Illawarra Rugby season officially commences on Saturday, with representative hopefuls handed four weeks to prove themselves to Barrett and his coaching staff.
A wider squad has been training throughout the summer, however that group will be whittled down before the Country Championships in June.
While attitude and commitment to training are important to Barrett, it's performances on the field where players can secure their place in the Illawarriors team.
"I want our rep guys to be leaders in their own clubs," Barrett said. "Leading on the field, decision making, showing they've got the drive to be best on ground.
"I want these guys who are in the rep program to be challenged every week. If they're getting good competition in club games, we've got a good rep program.
''The board has done a good job trying to get the competition to be of a high standard, we'll get the profits from that in the rep program.
"Some guys haven't played since the middle of last year when the competition was cancelled. There's a lot of value placed on these next four weeks.''
Barrett returned to the Illawarra representative set-up in the off-season, having last coached the team in 2013.
Since then it's been a decade of mixed results. Last year's campaign was beset by injuries and unavailability, the side missing the final after a loss to Far North Coast.
Barrett signed on for a three-year tenure as coach and while it's only early days, he's been pleased so far.
"We want everyone competing at training and competing on Saturdays against each other," Barrett said. "They've all got a voice, it's their program to shape the way they want it run.
"They weren't too far off last year, so we don't need wholesale changes. I'm just a new voice, it will take some time for them to get used to me and me used to them."
Barrett and his coaching staff will be spread out on Saturday, keeping a close eye on the five first-grade matches on the schedule.
Shoalhaven begin their campaign with a trip to Kiama, the Shoalies determined to make a statement after last year's undefeated season was derailed by COVID.
Avondale are set to challenge for another title, they host University, while Tech will travel up to Bowral.
The weather has forced both Vikings and Shamrocks to hit the road, the former to play Campbelltown while the latter will face Camden.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
