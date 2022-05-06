Driver dodges COVID checkpoint, sparks police chase down Bulli Pass

Illawarra Mercury
Oscar Santa Ana dodges COVID checkpoint, sparks police chase down Bulli Pass

By Tareyn Varley
Updated May 6 2022 - 4:45am, first published 2:37am
A disqualified driver who led police on a dangerous chase down Bulli Pass in order to dodge a COVID-19 checkpoint during lockdown has avoided further time behind bars.

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

