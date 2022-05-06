Lake Illawarra detectives disrupt drug supply chain from Sydney to Illawarra

A drug ring spanning the Illawarra and South Western Sydney has been disrupted after police arrested two men and a woman on charges of supplying drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
The breakthrough came after police arrested a 33 year-old Brownsville woman on Waples Road, Unanderra on Tuesday, April 26.
Police found 100g of methamphetamine in the woman's handbag as well as $3000 cash.
The arrest led to searches of a home on Blackbutt Way in Barrack Heights and Pacific Crescent, Maianbar.
There, police found small amounts of methamphetamine and items used to supply prohibited drugs.
After further investigations, police searched houses in Campsie and Croydon Park at 7.30pm yesterday where significant quantities of drugs were discovered.
Police arrested two men - aged 39 and 42 - who were charged with an array of offences including supplying large quantities of illegal drugs and directing the activities of a criminal group.
The arrests are the results of an ongoing investigation of large scale drug supply in the Illawarra region.
Police establsihed Strike Force Mote in May 2020 to investigate this drug trade between Sydney and the Illawarra.
Across the combined operations of Strike Force Mote, police have seized 5kg of methylamphetamine, 1.6kg of cocaine and 1kg of heroin, with estimated street value of over $5 million.
In addition, police have arrested 16 people and laid 140 charges including firearm offences, commercial drug supply and fraud.
Lake Illawarra Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Glen Broadhead said officers are working across districts to dismantle drug supply networks.
"The message we are sending is clear; our policing efforts do not stop at the district border," he said.
"We will continue to work with our colleagues from neighbouring police districts and police area commands, and we will do everything in our power to keep drugs off our streets."
The Brownsville woman appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and was refused bail. She will reappear at the same court on June 22.
The two men from Sydney were refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.
