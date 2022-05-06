Bruce Mitchell retires from Marine Rescue role after 22 years

Anyone who has called the Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Regional Operations would have probably had their call answered by operations manager Bruce Mitchell.
Those of us in the media who have contacted the organisation when there is an emergency happening have got to know Mr Mitchell pretty well.
That calm and reassuring voice at the end of the line.
He's been part of the organisation for 22 years and, for the past 12 years, has been the man who has overseen all major incidents along the Illawarra and South Coast.
Today, Friday (May 6) marks Mr Mitchell's final day in the job, with him retiring from his position.
However, in typical fashion he will not be lost to the Marine Rescue organisation, the 78-year-old intends to remain a volunteer and undertake regular radio duties at his "local Port Kembla base".
"I suppose it [Marine Rescue] is just in my blood," he said.
"You can't just walk away."
Bruce's region takes in a huge area from Wollongong in the north to Kioloa [about halfway between Ulladulla and Batemans Bay] in the south - around 160 kilometres of coastline.
Mr Mitchell, who lives at Dapto, had been a fisherman at Port Kembla for decades and first got involved in the organisation when he tried to "log on" for one trip and "couldn't".
"I tried to log by radio via Hill 60, but there was a problem. The network was clogged and the operators were unable to file my request," he said.
He ended up logging on with the then Shoalhaven Marine Rescue Association (SMRA) through legendary Margaret McGilvray at Greenwell Point.
After whinging to a few friends, who told him "if he didn't like the way it was run he should go up the hill and join", he did exactly that.
"I joined and that was it," he said.
He volunteered as a radio operator for the Coast Patrol, Australian Volunteer Coastguard and VRA before all three were combined to become Marine Rescue.
He has held the Regional Operations manager role for 12 years.
"My role is to liaise with the various units along the coast and keep them happy," he said.
"I ensure they have what they need to perform their jobs and ensure our assets are adequate."
And of course in the case of an emergency, of which there have been numerous over the years, takes charge, and of course, that includes dealing with the media.
However, it's not just marine rescue incidents, whenever the Shoalhaven Emergency Centre has opened, be it in fires or floods, Mr Mitchell has been there as well.
"I've had a great time, enjoyed it immensely," he said.
"But it is time to step aside."
His role will be taken by another well-known local, especially in surf life saving circles, Stuart Massey.
Mr Mitchell urged everyone to volunteer within their community.
"It doesn't have to be with marine rescue - it can be anything - anything for your community," he said.
"What you put in, you get out.
"You honestly get a lot more out of it [volunteering] - you get educated - I have."
And the secret to being a good marine rescue radio volunteer?
"You just need to be good at talking," he laughed.
But Bruce won't be lost to the organisation, he says he will continue to volunteer helping out at the local Port Kembla base when required.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
