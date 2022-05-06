He may have had to share the spoils, but Paul Murray was thrilled to celebrate a victory on Wagga Gold Cup day on Friday.
The Kembla Grange trainer watched as River Mac stormed home from last to finish in a dead-heat with close mate Norm Gardner's Keep It Down in a 1300-metres BenchMark 58.
The result marked a return to form for the gelding, Murray pleased to see the horse back on dry ground.
"He's a very gutsy horse, he just tries so hard," Murray told Sky Racing. "I said to the owners I'd like to take him to Wagga because it's so hard at home to get the work into them.
"I can go to Wagga, 1300, get the work in him because I want to get him up to 1400, a mile. When I first got him, he was a very hard horse, he was pulling very hard. Now he's just spitting the bit out, relaxing and finding the line very well.''
The dead-heat came before Chris Waller's fancied import Aleas took out the Listed Wagga Gold Cup.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
