Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'I'd do it all again': Wollongong cop Kym Hutton retires after 25 years of service

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 6 2022 - 9:51am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honour guard: Kym Hutton with wife Debora surrounded by officers at Wollongong Police Station. Picture: Adam McLean

In the mid-afternoon sun, the men and women of Wollongong Police District stood shoulder to shoulder in two lines to give Senior Constable Kym Hutton the send off he deserved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.