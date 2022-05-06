In the mid-afternoon sun, the men and women of Wollongong Police District stood shoulder to shoulder in two lines to give Senior Constable Kym Hutton the send off he deserved.
A 25-year veteran of the force, Constable Hutton's last day in blue was one he'd remember.
"It's an honour and a privilege," he said.
"We've been through a lot together and I'm proud to be a policeman for NSW and I'd do it all again."
Constable Hutton graduated from the police academy in 1997 and worked at various police commands around NSW, including Griffith, Moree and Liverpool.
He arrived in Wollongong in 2008 where he said his colleagues made him a better person and a better policeman.
"There's a wealth of knowledge here."
Constable Hutton said the highlight of his career was working as a policeman during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
"A memory I'll cherish is being there when Cathy Freeman won that gold medal," he said.
In addition to his colleagues, Constable Hutton's wife Debora, son and mother in law were there to see him off on his last day.
Mrs Hutton said that Constable Hutton's career had its challenges.
"He's seen some really horrific incidents and as a wife you've got to be supportive and talk to him," she said.
"He changed a fair bit, put up walls and didn't want to talk about lots of things but in the end he's started to open up and become more mellow and understanding as he's gotten older."
Mrs Hutton said that it took a particularly confronting incident for Constable Hutton to receive psychological support and said that there could have been more support from the police force earlier in Constable Hutton's career.
As a senior constable, Constable Hutton mentored a number of junior colleagues and constable Kat Thomson said as her field training office, Constable Hutton's guidance was invaluable.
"There's a lot of things that will stay with me from working with Kym," she said.
Having come through the pandemic and the bushfires, Constable Hutton said he worked with some amazing colleagues.
Now, Constable Hutton said he planned to pursue his passion for riding horses.
