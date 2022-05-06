Alleged cousins in crime, Tracey and Melissa Butler, have been refused court bail amid allegations they joined two men in breaking into the home of a life-long friend and stealing a Playstation, power drill and credit cards.
The two women, both of whom are on parole for separate, unrelated incidents, fronted Wollongong court on Friday, two days after arrest warrants were issued.
Court documents reveal the pair, along with two other men who are well known to police, stand accused of breaking into the victim's Barrack Heights home about 4am on April 13.
The court heard the victim wasn't home but a female friend staying the night at the house was asleep in one of the bedrooms at the time.
The group allegedly opened an unlocked security screen door and forced open the locked wooden door, then walked inside, at which time the home's security cameras began recording.
It is alleged the Butler cousins and the two men took property belonging to the victim, including a Playstation 4 and a pink battery-operated power drill, along with credit and personal cards in the woman's purse.
Meanwhile, the victim received an alert on her mobile phone that people were inside her home. She accessed the footage feed on her phone, and allegedly identified all four co-accused as they moved around her home. She returned home at 4.30am and saw the front door open, prompting her to call police.
Detectives raided a Warilla address less than six hours later, allegedly discovering the stolen items.
In court on Friday, defence lawyer Anthony Stewart sought bail for both Butler women on a single charge of aggravated break and enter.
He said the pair would agree to strict bail conditions including house arrest, a nighttime curfew and daily reporting to police.
Mr Stewart said Tracey Butler had told him she'd gone to the house that morning "to see if [the victim] was home".
"She says the front door was open, and she called out for [the victim], then went through the house and out the back to see if she was hanging washing out," Mr Stewart said.
He said Melissa Butler told him the house was "a known drug house", and she and her cousin were normally welcome there.
"She said she went there with Tracey, was let inside by unknown males at the front door, who told her [the victim] was out but would be back soon," he said.
"She said she sat on the lounge, had a cigarette, then left. She denies the offence."
However, Magistrate Greg Elks refused to release either woman on bail. Their cases will return to court in June.
