Entertainer's paradise

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This wonderful family home offers views from every direction and is perfectly positioned close to the gorgeous township of Kiama.
When you think of the perfect dream family home you think of space, views, nice areas to entertain and a place to feel at home.
Here it is - a lovely home with a warm welcome and room for the whole extended family.
Set proudly amongst quality homes and lovely gardens this beautiful home caters for everything the growing family would ever need.
With a stunning kitchen and dining spilling to a north facing yard and alfresco area all overlooking the sparkling pool, fantastic fire pit and wonderful views of the ocean, green hills and town of Kiama.
Offering multiple living areas with every room overlooking either lush gardens, ocean or the hinterlands.
This impressive home with five well sized bedrooms and three stunning bathrooms could suit dual living.
With bedrooms and living on both levels allowing for in-law or teenage accommodation or a fantastic opportunity as a holiday home.
Featuring multiple outdoor entertaining areas, separate office and loads of storage.
There's even room for the boat and caravan and you'll love that the front and back yards are all level.
You can stroll to the shops, beach and cafes and together you can enjoy many special times in this cheerful family home that is the ultimate entertainer.
This home offers a zest and energy for living.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
