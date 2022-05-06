He spearheaded the high profile defence of embattled NRL star Jack de Belin on rape charges - and now Nowra solicitor Robert Foster is set to take on another prominent legal case.
The Mercury can reveal Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hired Mr Foster to help him defend historical sexual abuse charges, which were levelled against the suspended parliamentarian in March this year.
Advertisement
Ward is due to appear in Port Kembla Local Court on May 18, where he is expected to formally enter not guilty pleas to five charges - three counts of assault with act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault.
He has strongly denied the allegations, issuing a statement after his arrest saying he looked forward to a speedy resolution of the matters.
"I will be instructing my lawyers to seek to bring this matter before the courts as quickly as possible and I look forward to demonstrating my innocence there," Ward said.
"While others have already attempted to prosecute my case in the media rather than the courts, out of respect for our system of justice I will not be doing the same.
"Accordingly, I will be making no further comment at this time."
Mr Foster is no stranger to complex cases that attract significant public interest, having represented St George Illawarra Dragons prop Jack de Belin through his highly publicised court case involving allegations of sexual assault.
Two juries were unable to reach verdicts in the case and prosecutors chose not to proceed with a third trial, resulting in the charges against de Belin being withdrawn.
Some in local legal circles thought de Belin's choice of solicitor an intriguing one - neither Mr Foster nor his firm were part of the close-knit, inner circle of criminal defence lawyers who are regular fixtures in Illawarra courtrooms, with RMB better known for its successes in the areas of commercial and business law.
But Mr Foster's meticulous approach to his profession appeared to pay off in de Belin's case and earned him kudos among colleagues.
Mr Foster confirmed he was Ward's legal representative when contacted by the Mercury on Friday.
His profile on the RMB website said he joined the firm in 2017 as a senior associate and practises in the areas of commercial litigation, criminal law, family law and administrative law.
Ward, a former Liberal frontbencher who resigned from the ministry and moved to the crossbench in May last year after the allegations were first aired, stands accused of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and sexually abusing a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.
He refused to resign in the wake of the charges being laid in March and was subsequently suspended from parliament, but remains active in his electorate, most recently posting photos to social media of his attendance at ANZAC Day services across the region.
Ward will remain on conditional bail ahead of his court appearance.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.