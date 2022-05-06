Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber
Exclusive

Kiama MP Gareth Ward hires Jack de Belin's lawyer Robert Foster to fight sexual assault charges

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 6 2022 - 10:59am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Lawyer Robert Foster, footballer Jack de Belin and Kiama MP Gareth Ward.

He spearheaded the high profile defence of embattled NRL star Jack de Belin on rape charges - and now Nowra solicitor Robert Foster is set to take on another prominent legal case.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.