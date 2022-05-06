After 3500 schooners of AV Lager, The Illawarra donates to KidsWish

If the people of the Illawarra put their collective mind to something, they usually pull it off.
Whether that's crowd funding for a family that's lost it all or getting around a one year old's birthday party because his parents don't know if he'll make it to the next, we're a committed bunch.
Advertisement
That's exactly what patrons of The Illa ... sorry, The Volkanovski have done for the past two months.
Not only was the pub renamed in honour of Alexander Volkanovski, but The Volk put his mark on the watering hole with a signature beer, the AV Lager, and a cocktail.
And for every AV Lager poured, $1 would go towards Mr Volkanovski's nominated cause, KidsWish.
In evidence of the Illawarra's efforts to rally around a local cause, on Friday Mr Volkanovski, along with hotel owners Ryan and Nikki Aitchison, presented a check for $4265 to KidsWish.
"There's been bigger fundraising done, but generally, that's due to people actually giving donations, whereas this was all generated from people buying a specific product," Mr Aitchison said. "It's a lot of schooners."
Mr Aitchison estimates that about 3500 schooners went into the effort, with the balance made up by sales of t-shirts.
Seeing the AV Lager on tap and knowing that a portion of the proceeds went to a local charity also meant the beer sold as much as the big brands.
"It was great to see a lager that's locally produced take on your big names," Mr Aitchison said.
"That's always hard to do, because people know those brands, and our big drive at the hotel is to get people to look more towards what's produced locally."
Speaking on Friday, Mr Aitchison said there's a keg or two of the beer left for patrons to come and enjoy between now and Friday before the pub goes back to being known by its original name, The Illawarra.
"It's great that people are so supportive of Mr Volkanovski, and we really respect that, but there's obviously people that really honour the history of the hotel as we do, so we're looking forward to being The Illawarra again."
There will be one remaining element however, and that is the steaks which Mr Volkanovski will be remaining on the menu after the butcher agreed to wholesale the cuts to the Illawarra.
With Mr Volkanovski now preparing for his trilogy bout with rival Max Holloway, Mr Aitchison said that the temporary rename is something the whole community can be proud of.
"It's been such a great community undertaking."
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.