Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Illawarra GPs bleeding money as wait times blow out to six weeks

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under pressure: Wollongong GP Rowena Ivers is calling on the next federal government to increase Medicare payments to doctors to help allievitate the pressure on the health system. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong patients are currently facing waiting lists of up to six weeks to see their family doctor, but despite being busy, some practices are losing so much money they are facing closure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.