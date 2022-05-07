All the photos as colourful cars converge on Flagstaff Hill for Shitbox Rally

There were bombs, rust buckets, cars painted in zebra stripes and others held together with bots of duct tape as hundreds of vehicles converged on Flagstaff Hill on Saturday morning for the start of the Shitbox Rally.
After heading off from Wollongong at about 8.30am, participants will make their way to Mackay in the cars worth no more than $1500 each for the charity event, which raises funds for the Cancer Council.
Alongside the colourfully decked out cars, there were many drivers also in fancy dress for the start of the rally.
Growling in head to toe orange stripes, Annette Gelok and Jane Brown were Team Tigers, while Samuel Cox and Mat Cox dressed as yellow and red roosters and used their surname as inspiration for the team name: Cocks in a Box.
Spokesperson for the rally Katherin Ferris said it was a family-friendly event, despite the double entendre and sweary event name.
"We have a Bluey car and an old ambulance that's now a 'funbulance'," she said.
"Everyone has put in so much effort with costumes and decorations."
Among the drivers, Kembla Grange mother and son Tammie Dron and Damien Niccolini will make the trip in honour of her father, who died of stomach cancer.
The event began in 2009 and has raised more than $30 million for the cancer charity.
This was the first time it has started in Wollongong, and participants will drive their shitboxes 3594kms from to Mackay via Tibooburra in Western NSW.
To be part of the event, every two-person team needs to raise a minimum of $5,000, and once they have raised the minimum, they get up to $500 back for the cost of fuel.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
