Pool chemicals create 'dangerous gas' at Kiama HAZMAT incident

Emergency services were called to a Kiama hotel on Friday night after a 'dangerous gas' was created when pool chemicals were accidentally mixed.
The Kiama Fire and Rescue NSW station posted to social media that paramedics, HAZMAT specialists from Shellharbour and the Kiama crews attended the incident.
Their photos show them entering the Nova Hotel on Bong Bong Road.
"Last night we attended a HAZMAT incident involving pool chemicals which were accidentally mixed," they said.
"This caused a chemical reaction which created a dangerous gas."
The FRNSW station post said NSW Ambulance were quickly on scene and nobody was seriously injured.
"Along with HAZMAT Specialists Fire and Rescue NSW Station 488 Shellharbour we donned breathing apparatus and fully encapsulated suits to safely dispose of the chemicals and ventilate the area," they said.
They have reminded people to carefully follow safety instructions when using household chemicals like pool chlorine.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
