Man hospitalised after car roll over closes road at East Corrimal

Emergency services were called to a rescue at Murray Road in Corrimal on Saturday afternoon, after a person was injured in a car roll over.
At around 2pm, fire crews and a rescue truck, as well as paramedics were on scene, near the shops at East Corrimal.
Advertisement
There appeared to be damage to at least three other cars nearby.
In their initial reports, Fire and Rescue NSW crews on scene said it appeared the car had gone into a parked vehicle, and that the person inside was trapped by their injuries.
They later reported that a man, approximately 20-years-old, was able to walk out of the vehicle. He then transported to hospital by paramedics.
Crews stayed on scene and were working to remove the car on its roof from the middle of the road.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.