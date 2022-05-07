There was certainly plenty of rust, but Avondale's Murray McDonald is confident his side will only improve after escaping with a win on Saturday.
The Wombats came back from 14-0 down at half-time to run over the top of University and claim a 17-14 victory in their opening game of the season.
Avondale were forced to win the hard way, reduced to 14 men with around 15 minutes to play after Andrew Duggan was sent off for a lifting tackle.
Mark Ropati was the hero, scoring in the final play of the game to ensure the Wombats opened their season with a victory.
Avondale were sloppy throughout the contest, making a number of uncharacteristic errors and McDonald viewed the performance as a sign of how much work still needs to be done over the coming weeks.
"We struggled into the wind in the first half with drop balls and errors at silly times," McDonald said. "The way the season's been, with weather and training, the boys have been struggling to get some consistency.
"We used our get out of jail free card today. Uni played quite well, they were really good at the ruck. Hopefully we can get a roll on now, get some consistency and get back to playing rugby again."
The result spoiled a milestone match for University veteran Paul Tuala, the forward playing his 100th game for the club.
The Bulls were left devastated they were unable to hold on for a famous victory for their inspirational leader.
Tuala, however, was thrilled with the effort from his side after a tumultuous buildup that saw coaching staff scrambling for players on the morning of the match.
"It was a long time coming," Tuala said. "It was pretty surreal. I ran out onto the field first, fell to the ground and had my 30 seconds to celebrate and then it was like nothing ever happened.
"I'm still on a high from getting to 100 games, so I'm not too sad that we lost."
The representative star came back from retirement last year after major heart surgery in order to pursue 100 first grade games. He has three more matches to play to reach that mark.
While the path to triple figures has been delayed by injuries, COVID and wet weather, Tuala is confident he will eventually achieve his long-held goal before returning to New Zealand at the end of the season.
"I love this club, not even heart surgery could stop me from playing for this club," Tuala said.
"Now that I've achieved this milestone, I've got to try and build myself up for my next three games for 100 first grade games. I've still got a milestone to chase."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
