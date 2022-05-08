All the photos from the Mother's Day Classic in Wollongong

Thousands in pink, some wearing tutu's others just in lycra and runners, braved the chill on Sunday morning for cancer awareness in the heart of Wollongong.
The Mother's Day Classic us the nation's largest fun run and walk for breast cancer research, with the Illawarra contingent one of around 70 locations Australia-wide to take part.
Advertisement
In the 25 years since the charity event began, overall it has raised almost $40 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to fund life-saving breast cancer research, while more than 1.5 million people have taken part.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and sadly, 9 Australians die from it each day, according to the NBCF.
However, research is having an impact - since 1994, the five-year survival rate has increased from 76 per cent to 91.5 per cent.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.