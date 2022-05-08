Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

All the photos from the Mother's Day Classic in Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 8 2022 - 1:14am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands in pink, some wearing tutu's others just in lycra and runners, braved the chill on Sunday morning for cancer awareness in the heart of Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.