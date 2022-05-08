Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Antonius Cleveland, Duop Reath take top Illawarra Hawks awards

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
May 8 2022 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aiming high: Hawks star Antonius Cleveland soars through the air. Picture: Sylvia Liber

He claimed a number of NBL honours and now star import Antonius Cleveland has cleaned up at the annual Illawarra Hawks awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.