Antonius Cleveland, Duop Reath take top Illawarra Hawks awards

He claimed a number of NBL honours and now star import Antonius Cleveland has cleaned up at the annual Illawarra Hawks awards.
The guard was named the NBL Defensive Player of the Year and selected in the All NBL First Team last month.
On Sunday, the American received the Hawks Players' Player, Members' Choice and Defensive Player of the Year awards to cap what was an impressive first season in Wollongong.
Cleveland's future is uncertain, the 28-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season.
While Cleveland snared a trio of awards, it was teammate Duop Reath who claimed the top gong.
The Boomers star was named Hawks' Most Valuable Player after finishing the season with 15 points and 7 rebounds a game.
Reath's future is also uncertain, the player off-contract and set to attract interest from international clubs.
Former Hawks coach Brian Goorjian regularly spoke of the impact the big man had on the team, praising Reath for leading Illawarra to the NBL semi-finals.
"He has really come on and found his understanding with our team and getting a better understanding of the NBL," Goorjian said late in the season.
"He has been huge during this whole sequence of success."
Among the other awards handed out at Sunday's presentation was the Community Award to Daniel Grida, with Joe Tertzakian named Club Person of the Year.
The awards fell just days after Goorjian stepped down as coach of the Hawks, with assistant Jacob Jackomas taking over.
The Hawks awards ceremony came as the Kings took a 2-0 lead over the JackJumpers in the NBL grand final series.
Sydney claimed Friday night's opener 95-78 before prevailing 90-86 on Sunday.
Josh Adams was superb for Tasmania, almost carrying his side to victory with 36 points.
The Kings' depth again came to the fore, Dejan Vasiljevic, Xavier Cooks and Ian Clark each scoring 20 points.
Vasiljevic proved the difference at the death, landing two crucial free throws before hitting a three-pointer to secure the win.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
