"But we threw the magnets around at halftime and co-captain 'Beardy' and new recruit Ryan Allen led from the front in the second half. I don't think they had a rest, they just played on ball and kept going to will us in front. And the other one who deserved credit is Eddie Keogh. In the first half, he played out of his skin to keep us in it while everyone else was spent and struggling with our rotations down. He really put his hand up and got us a few crucial goals to keep us within striking distance.