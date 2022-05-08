Coach Aidan Leishman has praised Bulldogs trio Eddie Keogh, Louis Beard and Ryan Allen for digging their team out of trouble and leading them to a hard-fought win over the Tigers on Saturday.
The Wollongong side had entered the game as favourite, but were forced into an arm wrestle by a gritty Northern Districts opponent at Hollymount Park. The Tigers held 17-point a lead at halftime, before the Dogs grabbed the ascendancy by booting 13 goals to five in the last two quarters to win 14.14 (98) to 9.4 (58) and remain unbeaten this season.
"The Tigers play a physical game, so we knew we'd bring that at home - particularly at home,'' Leishman said. ''And we lost a few blokes in the first quarter, they came off second best in a few tackles, so we were on the back foot.
"But we threw the magnets around at halftime and co-captain 'Beardy' and new recruit Ryan Allen led from the front in the second half. I don't think they had a rest, they just played on ball and kept going to will us in front. And the other one who deserved credit is Eddie Keogh. In the first half, he played out of his skin to keep us in it while everyone else was spent and struggling with our rotations down. He really put his hand up and got us a few crucial goals to keep us within striking distance.
"Full credit to the Tigers. They set up really well behind the ball and their zone was good, so at times we struggled to get our transition game going. We were probably a bit lucky in the second half, especially in the last quarter. They had the breeze, but it dropped off, which played into our hands."
Elsewhere, the Suns notched up their first win of the season with a 13.6 (84) to 9.8 (62) victory against Kiama at Myimbarr Oval while the Kangaroos thumped the Lions by 18.14 (122) to 6.4 (40) at North Dalton Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
