Playing dress-ups is not for kids nor are comic books, and this fact will be proven on Saturday when hoards of adults pay homage to pop culture in Wollongong.
Don't be afraid of caped crusaders, masked men or tiny people (children) in superhero suits roaming the city's CBD as they will probably be in town for Comic Gong.
Similar in spirit to events like Super Nova or Oz Comic-Con (minus the Hemsworth brothers), the free family-friendly event returns after a two year forced hiatus and will be played out amongst five locations - Wollongong Library, Wollongong Town Hall, the Art Gallery, the Arts Precinct and the Crown Street Mall.
For the first time this year the event will spill into the Crown Street Mall with trade stalls, artists and an "after party" featuring DJ Sandeux and the Steampunk Vagabonds from 3.30-5.30pm.
It'll be the first time to Comic Gong (and Wollongong in general) for stallholder Alex Boniwell and his two artsy children, who together screen-print movie scenes on t-shirts.
By day Boniwell is a Newtown hair salon owner but by night he's turning drawings by the two primary aged kids into cool shirts for public consumption - something he's been doing for seven years.
"My eldest daughter Lilith (who's 12) drew me a werewolf when she was five, and I took a picture of it and put in on my Facebook - my friends said 'that should be on a t-shirt'," he said.
"I've been doing it ever since ... it's not that difficult but you can make lots of mistakes, I've destroyed many t-shirts learning what to do."
Boniwell sells his wares at Supernova every year but has been hearing good things about Wollongong so is excited to add that to his list.
Meantime, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the council's events team would be bringing back some "true fan-favourite events, activities and performances".
"Over in the Arts Precinct there will be a Superhero stunt show by Action Reaction, the Batmobile, music by the Con Artists, archery and sword-play demonstrations by Battlecry LARP," Cr Bradbery said.
"The Wollongong Library features a number of great family-friendly activities including Lego Robots, pinball machines, arcade games, board games, face painting and children's activities. Over at the Wollongong Town Hall, we will once again welcome trade stalls and artists to sell their wares and showcase their work."
Comic Gong started back in 2013 at Corrimal District Library and Community Centre. In 2014 it moved to Wollongong's city centre, and has grown to attract more than 10,000 people each year, according to the council's website. After a smaller-scale Comic Gong in 2021 (The Pandemic Arc), Wollongong's favourite pop-culture celebration is back.
Registrations open one hour before the competition round starts.
The registration desk is located at the front of Wollongong Art Gallery.
Competition categories include:
TOWN HALL
ARTS PRECINCT
WOLLONGONG LIBRARY GROUND FLOOR
WOLLONGONG LIBRARY FIRST FLOOR
CROWN STREET MALL
WOLLONGONG ART GALLERY
ILLAWARRA MERCURY COSPLAY COMPETITIONS With categories for 0-12, 13-17, 18+ and Group Cosplay, there is something for everyone! Make sure you register early to secure your place. Registrations open one hour before the competition round starts. Registration desk is located at the front of the Art Gallery.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
