Can we please say goodbye to the 'gotcha' question?

One thing the 2022 election is likely to be remembered for is the "gotcha" question.
The press gang following the pollies around seem to be keen on trying to stump whichever politician is behind the microphone with questions clearly designed to try and catch them out.
We saw it when PM Scott Morrison was asked how much a loaf of bread costs. He didn't know - and chances are, a lot of you couldn't answer that question either. Perhaps that journo had gone down to the shops earlier that day to check the price himself before asking the question.
Then there have been Anthony Albanese's "gaffes" when he didn't know the unemployment rate or couldn't name all of the six points in Labor's NDIS plan.
The Greens Adam Bandt managed to hit back when another journalist asked a genuine question before then slipping in a "gotcha" about whether he knew the current Wage Price Index. The journo got what he deserved when Brandt returned serve with a mic drop moment - "Google it, mate".
The reality here is these sorts of questions tell us absolutely nothing about any of the candidates.
They're actually a waste of time asking and actually stop the voters from finding out what the parties' policies are.
Instead of focusing on stuff like that, we seem to have the endless recycling of pollies' minor mistakes on the campaign trail.
Hopefully the gotcha questions will disappear very soon indeed.
